Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $193.55 and last traded at $198.54. Approximately 44,407,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 15,906,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research upped their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.26.

Oracle Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

