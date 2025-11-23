Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 175 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 16.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,951 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.30.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $290.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

