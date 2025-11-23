Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Releases Earnings Results

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 1,171.23% and a negative net margin of 43.65%.The business had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter.

Mesa Air Group Stock Down 7.9%

NASDAQ MESA opened at $1.39 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Air Group stock. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,248,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Par Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.37% of Mesa Air Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

