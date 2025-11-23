Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Babcock International Group Trading Up 1.7%

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 1,149 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,208.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,083.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 478.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,332. The stock has a market cap of £5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,330 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,235.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.