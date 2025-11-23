Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $540.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $485.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.15.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

