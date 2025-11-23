Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 192,222 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $324,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock opened at $207.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.36 and a 200-day moving average of $144.70. The company has a market capitalization of $233.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

