Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,527,469 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,402,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,527,469 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $268,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,356,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 172,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.81 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

