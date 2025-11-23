Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 456,462 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,104,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 456,462 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $241,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $255,072,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 146.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,573,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,190,000 after buying an additional 935,721 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 997,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,406,000 after buying an additional 365,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $79,255,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,134,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,038,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $345.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.20.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $270.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $348.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

