Centric Wealth Management Purchases 1,634 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,969 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.13.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,017,988 shares of company stock worth $79,085,621. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

