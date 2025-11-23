Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,240,709 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,240,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,709 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $297,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.8%

FITB opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

