Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,462,089 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,148,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,462,089 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $288,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX opened at $85.35 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
