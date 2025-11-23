Centric Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.02 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $228.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.37.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

