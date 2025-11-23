Insmed, Inc. $INSM Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,298,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $236,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,393,675,000 after buying an additional 49,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Insmed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,938,000 after acquiring an additional 219,131 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,314,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,555,000 after acquiring an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,423,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,890,000 after acquiring an additional 59,952 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total value of $4,985,951.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,889.56. This represents a 33.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $5,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,434. This trade represents a 45.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,922 shares of company stock valued at $43,533,383. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.53.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $198.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $208.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

