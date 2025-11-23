Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 794,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,230 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $82,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,134,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,370,000 after purchasing an additional 936,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,814,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,745,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,705,000 after buying an additional 202,973 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,412,000 after buying an additional 181,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,678,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,613,000 after acquiring an additional 122,378 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGX opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

