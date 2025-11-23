Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,378,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $246,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 132.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,571,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,986,000 after buying an additional 896,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 437.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 340,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 276,985 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 972,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 252,113 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $200,774.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,017.93. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.09 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.