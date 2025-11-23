Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $10.64 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $642,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

