Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 1,425 Shares of CGI Group, Inc. $GIB

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CGI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CGI Group by 292.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CGI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CGI Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. CGI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. CGI Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CGI Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

CGI Group Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

