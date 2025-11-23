Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $276,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total value of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,361.57, for a total transaction of $9,791,049.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,688.06. The trade was a 46.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,369,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,348.27 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,302.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,399.36.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

