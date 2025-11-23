Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 66,739 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,739 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,152,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,179 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 352.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $66.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.