Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 51.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dover by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Up 3.1%

Dover stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.11.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.27.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

