Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $289,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 738,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,938,000 after acquiring an additional 397,818 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,383,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:CBRE opened at $156.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.