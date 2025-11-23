HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:HUBS opened at $355.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.30 and a 200-day moving average of $511.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,438.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.41 and a twelve month high of $881.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,562,692.80. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total value of $3,128,935.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 504,966 shares in the company, valued at $185,883,034.26. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,062,552 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down previously from $610.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.23.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

