Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,758,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,693,663,000 after buying an additional 91,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,841,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,922,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,292,000 after acquiring an additional 492,563 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after acquiring an additional 145,058 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

