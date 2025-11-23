Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 70,597 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 402.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,062,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,423,000 after purchasing an additional 135,135 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,119,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 28,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 580,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $73.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $776.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

