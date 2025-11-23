Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,638,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,036 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $283,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,502,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,432,000 after purchasing an additional 600,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Prudential Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,192,000 after purchasing an additional 567,571 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,579,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.