Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Stock Holdings Raised by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

NYSE EMN opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

