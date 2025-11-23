Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

