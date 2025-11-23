WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,963 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $271,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,240.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 144,085 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 8,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $111.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

