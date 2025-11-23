Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 971,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $250,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in ResMed by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $504,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,110 shares in the company, valued at $16,663,025.50. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,011 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.75, for a total value of $2,000,747.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,849,533.50. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 18,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
RMD opened at $250.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
