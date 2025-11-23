Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $259,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,291,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,875,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,961,000 after buying an additional 397,984 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,677,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,424,000 after buying an additional 167,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,727,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,367,000 after buying an additional 175,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,790,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,226,000 after acquiring an additional 283,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.