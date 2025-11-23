Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $348,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 814.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,399,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,444,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,046,000 after buying an additional 4,840,963 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,639,000 after buying an additional 2,289,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,798,000 after buying an additional 2,276,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,653,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:MFC opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFC

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.