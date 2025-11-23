Prudential PLC Buys 16,200 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 458,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

