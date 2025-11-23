Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 83,933 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $338,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,280. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $521.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $681.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $731.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $469.24 and a 1 year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

