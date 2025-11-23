Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,093 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $334,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,775,000 after buying an additional 104,100 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 109.2% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 263,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after buying an additional 137,492 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 51.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 231,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after buying an additional 78,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

