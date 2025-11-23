Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Ferrovial SE $FER

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,766,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,017 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $359,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Ferrovial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of FER stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th.

Several analysts have issued reports on FER shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

