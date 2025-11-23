Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 66,458 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,245,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $328,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,191,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $314,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. This trade represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

