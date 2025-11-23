Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $373,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,182,000 after acquiring an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,586,000 after purchasing an additional 393,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $65,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,459.35. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,340.93. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and have sold 7,420 shares valued at $1,889,171. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $223.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.99 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.44%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

