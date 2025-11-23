Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 468,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,984,000 after buying an additional 56,762 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 95,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFH opened at $125.95 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $100.87 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

