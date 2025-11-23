Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Position Cut by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.27.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $192.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

