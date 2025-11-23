Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 126,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 88,670 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $340.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

