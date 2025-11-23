MAI Capital Management Buys 7,379 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.07.

NYSE TT opened at $410.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.41 and its 200 day moving average is $425.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

