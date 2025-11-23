Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,925 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 285.2% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,872,000 after buying an additional 3,189,189 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $98,651,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 883.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,262,000 after acquiring an additional 888,760 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in shares of Futu by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,901,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,632,000 after acquiring an additional 618,701 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter worth $60,847,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $161.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.28. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $202.53.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $822.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.51 million. Futu had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

