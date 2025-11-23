Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 2.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $144.41 and last traded at $142.65. 14,433,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 11,860,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.84.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,280,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.17. The company has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

