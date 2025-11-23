Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on First Solar from $273.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Glj Research upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $214.06 to $314.43 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $249.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day moving average of $197.01. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $281.55. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

