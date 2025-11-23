Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,701,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after purchasing an additional 76,107 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,555,000 after purchasing an additional 494,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $112,887,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In other news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. This represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. This represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price target on Hamilton Lane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.42. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.98 and a 52-week high of $203.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

