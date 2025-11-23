TARS AI 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.56 Million (TAI)

TARS AI (TAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. TARS AI has a total market capitalization of $18.08 million and $2.56 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TARS AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TARS AI has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TARS AI Profile

TARS AI launched on May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. The official website for TARS AI is tars.pro. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.02678161 USD and is up 8.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,524,190.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TARS AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TARS AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

