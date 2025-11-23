ZORA Price Hits $0.0524 on Top Exchanges (ZORA)

ZORA (ZORA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One ZORA token can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. ZORA has a total market capitalization of $234.40 million and approximately $51.79 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZORA has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85,854.94 or 0.99615414 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZORA Profile

ZORA launched on April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora. ZORA’s official message board is x.com/zoraengineering. ZORA’s official website is zora.co.

Buying and Selling ZORA

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,469,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.05270541 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $53,814,970.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

