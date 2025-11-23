aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.09 Million

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. aixbt by Virtuals has a total market cap of $37.57 million and approximately $22.09 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aixbt by Virtuals token can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About aixbt by Virtuals

aixbt by Virtuals launched on November 2nd, 2024. aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is aixbt.tech. The official message board for aixbt by Virtuals is aixbt.substack.com.

Buying and Selling aixbt by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915. The last known price of aixbt is 0.04483149 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $21,612,697.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aixbt.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aixbt by Virtuals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aixbt by Virtuals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

