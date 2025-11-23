GHO Trading Up 0% This Week (GHO)

GHO (GHO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. GHO has a market cap of $301.73 million and approximately $504.43 thousand worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHO token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GHO has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,854.94 or 0.99615414 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GHO was first traded on July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 419,017,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,996,718 tokens. The official website for GHO is gho.xyz. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave. GHO’s official message board is lenster.xyz/u/gho.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 419,017,157.658232. The last known price of GHO is 0.99897238 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $70,866.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHO using one of the exchanges listed above.

