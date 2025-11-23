Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 90,497 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This trade represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,134,080 shares of company stock valued at $626,549,514 over the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of HOOD opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.01.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.